Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis And Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

The global next-generation sequencing market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 31,411.3 million by 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 22.2% between 2019 to 2026. In its report titled “Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2019-2026.”, Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 6,335.2 million in 2018. The rising demand for cost-effective and accurate DNA sequencing to treat genetic diseases is expected to drive the market. Moreover, the launch of several genomic projects in countries such as Qatar and the U.K with able support from the government is expected to fuel the market in upcoming years.

Regional Insights

North America to Remain Dominant; Presence of Major Biotech Companies to Aid Growth

North America is expected to hold the largest global next-generation sequencing market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of supportive government policies and presence of major biotech companies and research labs. Moreover, the growing incidence of chronic disease is expected to boost the demand for the product in the region. For instance, In September 2018, the FDA approved marketing for ClonoSEQ assay, a NSG diagnostic test for the minimal residual disease (MRD), in patients suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or multiple myeloma. North America stood at USD 3.82 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing awareness regarding well-being of reproductive health that will favor the adoption of the next-generation sequencing solutions in the region.

Industry Developments

January 2019: PierianDx announced its partnership with Illumina to come up with informatics services such as oncology products for Illumina to support cancer diagnosis and research.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Next-Generation Sequencing:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN

BGI

PerkinElmer Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Macrogen, Inc.

PierianDx

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

