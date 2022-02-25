Wound Care Market Size 2022 By Top Companies, Covid-19 Impact, Regional Analysis, Trend, Growth Forecast To 2028

Market Overview:

The global cosmeceuticals market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 58.34 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 29.84 billion in 2020. The increasing presence of geriatric population and the rising consumer awareness regarding the adoption of natural anti-aging products is anticipated to favor the product’s demand worldwide. For instance, according to the data by the United Nations, the total number of geriatric people worldwide is expected to reach 2.1 billion.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmeceuticals-market-102521

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia Pacific – The market in the region stood at USD 14.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the cosmetics products such as anti-aging, hair care products, and skincare, etc. Moreover, the presence of a large youth population in countries such as India, China, and Japan is anticipated to drive the adoption of cosmeceuticals in the region. As per a report by the United Nations, around 700 million people residing in Asia-Pacific come under the youth bracket.

Europe – The market in the region is expected to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the increasing focus of the established manufacturers to introduce innovative cosmeceuticals to cater to the growing demand from countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Spain that favor regional growth between 2021 and 2028.

