Microfluidic Devices Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

The global microfluidic devices market is expected to gain impetus from increasing technological advancements in the biotechnology domain. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, PDMS and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is projected to reach USD 22.65 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. However, the global microfluidic devices market size was valued at USD 5.14 Billion in 2018. The report further states that renowned market players are focusing on low-cost materials for manufacturing microfluidic sensors and chips. It would contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the renowned companies operating in the global microfluidic devices market. They are as follows:

uFluidix

Perkin Elmer

Fluidigm

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)

Micronit

BioFluidix GmbH‎

Fluigent

ALine, Inc.

Philips

Other prominent players

