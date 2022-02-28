Keratometers Market New Movement With Their Latest Report to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Global Keratometers Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Keratometers Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Keratometers Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Keratometers Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Keratometers Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

In April 2019, NIDEK CO., LTD. announced the launch of their product offering of keratometer called ARK-F/AR-F, which is capable of fully automatic measurement

Drivers & Restraints

The global keratometers market is anticipated to grow, owing to a number of factors such as increased prevalence of astigmatism, increasing aging population pools, greater awareness of astigmatism, new innovations of keratometers leading to efficient diagnosis, greater access to keratometers, greater demand for preventive care through regular eye examinations and increased initiatives regarding eye health by governmental and non-governmental agencies. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, astigmatism affects 1 in 3 individuals in the U.S. and more than 150 million individuals in the U.S., wear some type of corrective eyewear. Astigmatism also requires regular eye examinations using keratometers to evaluate the need for the change in corrective eyewear. These trends, combined with the other factors, are positively driving the market growth.

Key players covered in the global Keratometers Market research report:

Some of the major companies that are present in the global keratometers market are ZEISS International, TOPCON CORPORATION, Canon Inc., Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, HAAG-STREIT GROUP and NIDEK CO., LTD., and others.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Keratometers Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

