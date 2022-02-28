Ureteroscope Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview

The global ureteroscope market size is projected to reach USD 1,498.1 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of kidney stones is expected to stoke adoption of these devices, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Ureteroscope Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Flexible, Semi-flexible, and Rigid), By Application (Urolithiasis, Urolithial Carcinoma, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”. A study published by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2018 revealed that kidney stone disease prevalence and its recurrence is rising. According to the study, 12% of the global population suffers from urolithiasis, which is the process of formation of stones, at some point during their lifetime. Affecting all races, sexes, and age groups, the disease is evidenced to be more prevalent in men than women. Ureteroscope aid in treating stone diseases as they help in pinpointing the location of the stone formation and help remove them efficiently. Thus, the growing prevalence of urolithiasis (or nephrolithiasis) is anticipated to boost the adoption of these devices in the coming years.

As per the report findings, the global ureterscopy market value stood at USD 981.8 million in 2019.

Panoramic overview of the general industry trends and outlook;

Detailed analysis of the factors shaping the market size, share, and overall growth;

Thorough evaluation of the market segments; and

In-depth research into the regional developments and competitive dynamics of the market.

Regional Insights

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to be the Key Driving Factor for North America

The US and Canada boast of a strong and developed healthcare infrastructure, with health facilities actively adopting modern medical devices and technologies. This is additionally bolstered by favorable reimbursement policies and growing demand for advanced medical procedures. Together, these factors enabled the market size in the region to reach USD 370.1 million and have a share of 37.7% in 2019. Based on these numbers, it is expected that the region will further strengthen its hold on the ureteroscope market share during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate owing to increasing presence of global companies in developing countries such as India and China. Improving healthcare expenditure is also aiding the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Concentrate on Widening Distribution Networks

One of the key focus areas for players in the ureteroscope market is the development and expansion of their global distribution networks. In pursuit of this goal, most companies in this market are collaborating or acquiring regional players to establish their foothold in foreign markets.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: Olympus Corporation inked a deal with the Monaco-based medical products company, Rocamed, to distribute the RocaFlow Double Chamber Pump System and Tubing Sets in Europe. The set includes ureteroscopes for kidney stones and trans-urethral resection of the prostate.

Olympus Corporation inked a deal with the Monaco-based medical products company, Rocamed, to distribute the RocaFlow Double Chamber Pump System and Tubing Sets in Europe. The set includes ureteroscopes for kidney stones and trans-urethral resection of the prostate. April 2019: Dornier MedTech commercially released its innovative AXIS™ Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscopes and other stone management products in the US. AXIS has been specifically designed to prevent cross-contamination between patients by ensuring a clean, sterile ureteroscope for every patient.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

MD (CA, USA)

PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH. (Illinois, United States)

Stryker (Michigan, United States)

Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc. (Ankara, Turkey)

KARL STORZ (Tuttlingen, Germany)

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Continued. . .

