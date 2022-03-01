Dental CAD/CAM Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth by 2028

The global dental CAD/CAM market size is projected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2028 owing to the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, states Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Dental CAD/CAM Market, 2021-2028”. The report further states that the global market value was USD 2.06 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

MARKET DRIVERS:

Solvay Dental 360 Partners with Amann Girrbach to Offer Ultaire AKP

In August 2018, Solvay Dental 360 joined hands with AmannGirrbach, an innovative industry leader. Under this partnership, the company will offer Ultaire AKP, its high-performance polymer for removable partial denture (RPD) frames, to AmannGirrbach. According to Solvay, this will help the company better provide its product to the labs, dentists, and patients who need them, which will in turn result in improved patient experience. Ultaire AKP acts as a more comfortable, lightweight, and more aesthetically pleasing alternative to the traditional metal RPD frames.

High Demand for Digital Dentistry to Help Equipment Segment Gain Leading Market Share

We have categorized the market on the basis of product, type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into equipment (milling machine, scanners, and others) and software. The equipment segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the high demand for digital dentistry. It secured a leading market share in 2020. In addition, In terms of the U.S. market as well, the equipment segment gained the lion’s share.

In terms of type, the market is divided into chair-side and laboratory. Based on the end user, it is fragmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

Align Technology, Inc. (California, United States)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

Axsys Dental Solutions (Wixom, United States)

MPM Pvt LTD. (Bangalore India)

InstitutStraumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

PLANMECA OY (Helsinki, Finland)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Yenadent Ltd. (Turkey)

Other Prominent Players

Industry Development:

Major companies in the Global Dental CAD/CAM Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Dental CAD/CAM Industry.

In May 2018, Kulzer GmbH, introduced its new dental CAD software incorporated with artificial intelligence. The latest technology helped the software with precision and optimization of dental bridges.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Dental Conditions, in Key Countries/ Region New Product Launches, By Key Players Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership and etc.) Impact of COVID-19 on Dental CAD CAM Market



Toc Continue…..

