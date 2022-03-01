Coronary Stents Market Projection By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2028

Market Overview:

The global coronary stents market size is projected to reach USD 8.08 billion by the end of 2027. High investment in technological intervention has opened up a huge potential for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Coronary Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Deployment (Self and Balloon-expandable), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Stent, Bare Metal Stent, Covered Stent and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Catheterization Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2027,” the market was worth USD 5.91 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on several businesses across the world. Due to the severity of the disease, governments across the world are taking strict measures to curb the spread of the disease. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, several businesses have been shut down.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Prevalence of Heart Diseases to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of coronary heart diseases across the United States will aid the growth of the regional market. The presence of several large scale manufacturers will also contribute to market growth. The increasing investment in product R&D by major companies will emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing adoption of coronary stents in hospitals and surgical centers will create several opportunities for market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 2.35 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years owing to the adoption of sedentary lifestyle habits.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Cook

C. R. Bard, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Other players

Industry Developments:

September 2018: BIOTRONIK, Inc., announced that it has received U.S.FDA approval for PK PAPYRUS Covered Coronary Stent System. This product is used to seal the perforation so as to stop the blood leakage during surgical procedure and avoid life-threatening complication.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

