Medical Carts Market Size By Key Trend, Regional Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, Key Vendors, Growth, CAGR Forecast 2028

Market Overview:

The global Medical Carts (PV) market size is projected to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Initiation of awareness campaigns to disperse information among patients regarding safe medication practices will stimulate market growth, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Medical Carts (PV) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Service and Software), By Deployment (In-house and Outsource), By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Prior to its commercial release, a drug has to undergo multiple trial phases and in each phase, its efficacy and safety are rigorously tested. Enhanced access to information has made people more aware about the safety of medicines, especially those given over-the-counter (OTC). This awareness is further bolstered by the initiatives taken at the local, national, and international level. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Global Patient Safety Challenge a few years ago with the title ‘Medication Without Harm’ to spread awareness among people about safe medication practices and overall medicinal safety standards. Similarly, the Uppsala Monitoring Center in Sweden started a campaign in 2019 focusing on polypharmacy and safe consumption of medication among the geriatric population. Such programs and campaigns will play a key role in boosting the growth of this market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Robust Healthcare Research Facilities to Augment the Market in North America

Having generated revenue worth USD 1.94 billion in 2019, North America is anticipated to lead the Medical Carts market share during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the region’s dominance is the well-established healthcare research infrastructure in the region as well as supportive policy environment for advancements in medicine technologies. In addition to this, North America also has a large number of PV centers with modern software, which augurs well for the market in the region. In Europe, the market is expected perform impressively owing to the presence of strong regulatory bodies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA) to monitor Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs). The market in Asia-Pacific is foreseen to grow at the fastest pace on account of rising emphasis on efficient assessment of ADRs and Adverse Event (AE).

Competitive Landscape-

List of Key Players Covered in the Medical Carts Market Report Include:

Quanticate (U.S)

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (U. S)

Cognizant (U.S)

Parexel International Corporation (U.S)

IQVIA (U.S)

ICON plc (Ireland)

Bioclinica (U.S)

Accenture plc (Ireland)

Covance Inc. (U.S)

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

