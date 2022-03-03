Contact Lenses Market Regional Analysis Forecast 2022-2028

Market Overview:

The global contact lenses market size is projected to reach USD 11.55 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investments in these lenses are consequential to the increasing demand for the product across the world. The presence of several large scale manufacturers in this sector will have a massive impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmlogists), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 8.69 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/contact-lenses-market

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Number of Presbyopia Patients will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising incidence of presbyopia in the United States, coupled with the increasing geriatric population that are more prone to eye disorders will lead to a wider product adoption in this region. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector is consequential to the increasing product adoption and subsequently rising demand for the product, especially in the United States. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 10.83 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

Ask for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contact-lenses

List of companies profiled in the report:

CooperVision (U.S.)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.)

Alcon Vision LLC (Switzerland)

Essilor (France)

ZEISS International (Germany)

Contamac (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (U.S.)

HOYA Corporation (Japan)

Others

Industry Developments:

Related Article @ https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/10/21/wearable-medical-devices-market-projection-by-technology-top-key-players-growth-revenue-cagr-regional-analysis-industry-forecast-2028/

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/45985482/global-leukemia-therapeutics-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/45985961/global-australia-and-new-zealand-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-projection-by-key-players-share-size-trends-segmentation-regional-analysis-industry-growth-forecast-ndash

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/45985982/global-north-america-osteoporosis-treatment-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/45986036/solid-waste-management-market-size-statistics-future-demand-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45984369/global-oncology-drugs-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-amp-revenue-cagr-forcast

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd