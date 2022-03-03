Cosmeceuticals Market Regional Analysis Forecast 2022-2028

Market Overview:

The global cosmeceuticals market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 58.34 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 29.84 billion in 2020. The increasing presence of geriatric population and the rising consumer awareness regarding the adoption of natural anti-aging products is anticipated to favor the product’s demand worldwide. For instance, according to the data by the United Nations, the total number of geriatric people worldwide is expected to reach 2.1 billion.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmeceuticals-market-102521

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

L’Oréal (France)

Beiersdorf Global (Germany)

Croda International Plc (U.K.)

Allergan (Ireland) (Part of AbbVie)

Avon (U.K.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Elementis (U.K.)

Related Reports:

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45985008/us-gynecology-robotic-surgery-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45985024/us-carms-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45985105/us-orthodontics-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45985165/germany-smart-healthcare-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45985198/global-point-of-care-poc-ct-imaging-systems-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.