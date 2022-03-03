Vitamin D Testing Market Growth, Development Factors, Business Insights, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2026

Growing awareness regarding the testing in both developed and developing nations is predicted to foster growth of the market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vitamin D Testing Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing), By Application (Clinical Testing, Research Testing), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The global vitamin D testing market size was valued at USD 605.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 841.8 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2026.

According to the report, 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D is the most pivotal nutritional assessment due to its longer half-life of 3 weeks. The 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D segment accounted for 85.2% in 2018 and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the new product launches by key players. The 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D is used for the measurement of concentrated 25OH Vitamin D in serum in case of vitamin D deficiency and the response of vitamin D supplements.

The 1,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D segment is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to its increasing use for the diagnosis of renal dysfunction along with the parathyroid hormone. The use of this test is increasing for the diagnosis of different disorders which are specifically dependent on the level of 1,25 dihydroxy vitamin D. This factor is expected to fuel demand for the segment during the forecast period.

The report analyses the market opportunities to assist the stockholders as well as the financiers. Furthermore, it provides facts and figures about, growth drivers, key market developments, current trends, and market restraints. It also tactically inspects the market on the bases of influences, future expansions, and specific growth trends.

Growing Awareness Of Vitamin D Deficiency Will Faster Growth In Asia Pacific

The market in North America was valued at US$ 206.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for technologically advanced testing products and a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in this region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of vitamin D testing products such as 1,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D testing along with the existing segments of 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D testing and 24,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D amongst others. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of vitamin D deficiency in emerging nations such as India and China.

The Prominent Companies Present In The Vitamin D Testing Market Are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Recent Product Launches By Leading Market Players Are Enlisted Below In Pointers

July 2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer is the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology

May 2017: SCIEX Announced the first and only FDA-cleared LC-MS based Vitamin D Assay Kit for Mass Spectrometry for the TopazTM System

