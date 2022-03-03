Dental CAD/CAM Market Growth, Development Factors, Business Insights, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2028

Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Dental CAD/CAM Market report.

The global dental CAD/CAM market size was USD 2.06 billion in 2020.The market is projected to grow from USD 2.20 billion in 2021 to USD 3.95 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

The aging population, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, and surging spending capacity among consumers are some of the leading factors driving the demand for advanced dental solutions. The growing penetration of digital dentistry coupled with an increasing need for accurate and customized dental implants and prosthetics by the patients is projected to propel the demand

Key players covered in the global Dental CAD/CAM Market research report:

Align Technology, Inc. (California, United States)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

Axsys Dental Solutions (Wixom, United States)

MPM Pvt LTD. (Bangalore India)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

PLANMECA OY (Helsinki, Finland)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Yenadent Ltd. (Turkey)

Other Prominent Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

