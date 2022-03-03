Dental Prosthetics Market Regional Analysis Forecast 2022-2028

Market Overview:

The global dental prosthetics market size is predicted to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases will have a positive impact on the dental prosthetics market revenue during the forecast period. The growing cases of dental caries and tooth loss will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the surge in the cosmetic industry will bolster healthy growth of the dental prosthetics market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, Bridges, Abutments, Dentures, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028” the market size stood at USD 6.09 billion in 2020.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dental-prosthetics-market-102677

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Dental Prosthetics Market:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

3M

Planmeca OY

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

BIOTECH Dental

Continued. . .

Related Article @ https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/11/08/global-trauma-implants-market-by-technology-share-size-segmentation-revenue-analysis-forecast-2028/

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/45985436/global-critical-care-antiarrhythmic-drugs-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/45985452/global-europe-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-pcc-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/45985482/global-leukemia-therapeutics-market-growth-by-top-key-companies-growth-amp-revenue-forecast

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/45985961/global-australia-and-new-zealand-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-projection-by-key-players-share-size-trends-segmentation-regional-analysis-industry-growth-forecast-ndash

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd