Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis with Global Forecast To 2026

Global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market report.

The global ostomy/stoma care and accessories market Size was valued at USD 2.81 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Ostomy is gradually becoming a widely accepted procedure for diseases such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, and others. According to the Western Australian Ostomy Association Incorporated, there are around 3 million ostomates in the world.Besides, rising prevalence of colon cancer and the increasing adult population is further contributing to this number. According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, many colorectal cancer patients may have temporary ostomy after surgery, and less than 10% will have a permanent ostomy.

Increasing number of stoma surgeries and rising number of ostomates are two of the primary factors that are boosting the stoma care market growth. According to the United Ostomy Associations of America, nearly 100,000 ostomy surgeries are performed in the U.S. every year. This is anticipated to increase the demand for ostomy/stoma care and accessories.

Key players covered in the global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market research report:

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

PAUL HARTMANN AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Salts Healthcare

Welland Medical Limited

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

