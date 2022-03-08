Contraceptive Pills Market Size Projection by Key Players, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Industry Growth Forecast – 2028

Market Overview:

The global contraceptive pills market size is projected to reach USD 20.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High degree of unfulfilled contraceptive needs in rural areas in emerging economies is expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of this market. Data gathered under the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) conducted between 2005 and 2014 in 52 developing countries revealed that around 8% to 38% of married rural women, aged between 15 and 49 years, faced unmet contraceptive needs. The main reason for this gap is the lack of accessibility and local availability of birth-control pills in these areas. To counter this, governments in many developing and underdeveloped countries are taking efforts to make these modern day medications more accessible and affordable to the rural populace. This will effectively accelerate the oral contraceptives market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players Identified in the Contraceptive Pills Market Report by Fortune Business Insights™:

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Piramal Enterprises

Allergan, plc

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

HLL Lifecare Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

