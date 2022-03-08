Autotransfusion Devices Market Projection By COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2028

Market Overview:

The global autotransfusion devices market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of cell salvage as it is capable of lowering the requirement of allogeneic blood transfusion. This will also reduce the risk of adverse complications. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Autotransfusion Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Autotransfusion Systems and Consumables & Accessories) By Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries, and Others) By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the autotransfusion devices market size was USD 256.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 307.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

A list of all the renowned autotransfusion devices manufacturers operating in the market:

Haemonetics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

LivaNova PLC (London, UK)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

