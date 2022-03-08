Trauma Implants Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview:

The global trauma implants market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries among children and teenagers will contribute significantly to the trauma implants market share in the forthcoming years. According to the study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), around 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million teens and children suffer from sports injuries every year. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population around the world will aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050.

Some of the Major Companies in the Global Trauma Implants Market Include:

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Conformis

Other Prominent Players

