MHealth Apps Market 2020 Trends, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast 2028

Market Overview:

The global mHealth apps market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 314.60 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 34.8% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “mHealth Apps Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 24.93 billion in 2020. The increasing prevalence of chronic ailments and the rapid-paced development in the telecommunication sector is anticipated to propel the demand for the product worldwide.

The negative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Key Companies to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market is witnessing massive competition among the players that are highly focused on strengthening their footprint. These players are acquiring other smaller enterprises to expand their mHealth apps portfolio and further boost sales revenue. Furthermore, the other key companies are leveraging the opportunities provided by the market by adopting proactive organic and inorganic strategies that will aid in maintaining their presence in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

August 2020 – Livongo and Teladoc Health Inc announced the completion of their merger agreement. The two companies collaborated to enhance the user’s experience in virtual healthcare by adopting user-friendly programs to treat various chronic diseases.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Fitbit, Inc. (San Francisco, United States)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

Omada Health, Inc. (California, United States)

Livongo Health (California, United States)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, United States)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan)

Abbott (Illinois, United States)

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc. (California, United States)

Other prominent players

