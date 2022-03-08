Cosmeceuticals Market Size Projection by Key Players, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Industry Growth Forecast – 2028

Market Overview:

The global cosmeceuticals market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 58.34 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 29.84 billion in 2020. The increasing presence of geriatric population and the rising consumer awareness regarding the adoption of natural anti-aging products is anticipated to favor the product’s demand worldwide. For instance, according to the data by the United Nations, the total number of geriatric people worldwide is expected to reach 2.1 billion.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Natural Products to Propel Market Growth

The increasing stress levels owing to hectic lifestyle and untimely consumption of meals is leading to adverse health issues among the youth. According to the National Institutes of Health, 1 in million people between 13 and 30 years of age suffers from Werner syndrome that leads to greying of hair, wrinkled skin, and loss of hair. Therefore, the increasing incidence of premature aging is leading to high awareness among the young population to ensure optimum health. This is further leading to the surging demand for natural beauty products such as anti-aging cosmetics and serums that are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global cosmeceuticals market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia Pacific – The market in the region stood at USD 14.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the cosmetics products such as anti-aging, hair care products, and skincare, etc. Moreover, the presence of a large youth population in countries such as India, China, and Japan is anticipated to drive the adoption of cosmeceuticals in the region. As per a report by the United Nations, around 700 million people residing in Asia-Pacific come under the youth bracket.

