Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Projection By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2028

Market Overview:

The global next-generation sequencing market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 31,411.3 million by 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 22.2% between 2019 to 2026. In its report titled “Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2019-2026.”, Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 6,335.2 million in 2018. The rising demand for cost-effective and accurate DNA sequencing to treat genetic diseases is expected to drive the market. Moreover, the launch of several genomic projects in countries such as Qatar and the U.K with able support from the government is expected to fuel the market in upcoming years.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Next-Generation Sequencing:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN

BGI

PerkinElmer Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Macrogen, Inc.

PierianDx

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

