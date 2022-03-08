Cosmeceuticals Market Size Projection by Key Players, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Industry Growth Forecast – 2028

Market Overview:

The global cosmeceuticals market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 58.34 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 29.84 billion in 2020. The increasing presence of geriatric population and the rising consumer awareness regarding the adoption of natural anti-aging products is anticipated to favor the product’s demand worldwide. For instance, according to the data by the United Nations, the total number of geriatric people worldwide is expected to reach 2.1 billion.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmeceuticals-market-102521

Market Witnessed a Negative Growth Rate of -26.4% in 2020; Shutdown of Stores Affected the Sales

According to various published articles, an overall decrease of 35% in sales was witnessed across the cosmetic sector in the U. S. This is due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that led to the closure of several stores as the lockdown was announced across several countries to curb the spread of the disease. This further hampered the sales prospect of the stores and several manufacturers that resulted in the market experiencing a negative growth rate of -26.4% in 2020.

