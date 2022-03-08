Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size Projection by Key Players, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Industry Growth Forecast – 2028

Market Overview

The global foot orthotic insoles market size is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027. This is attributable to the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of diabetes that is driving the demand for advanced orthotic foot insoles globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Prefabricated and Customized), By Application (Medical, Sports & Athletics, and Personal), By Material (Thermoplastics, Ethyl-vinyl Acetate (EVA), Foam, Composite Carbon Fiber, and Others), By Age Group (Pediatrics and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Stores, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 3.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Suspension of Several Non-COVID-19 Healthcare Procedure to Impact Market Revenue

Due to cancellation or rescheduling of several outpatient appointments, the patient volume in orthotics and podiatry clinics has decreased significantly. This is owing to the growing shift towards treating COVID-19 patients on the advisory of the government agencies globally. This is likely to affect the revenue generation of the orthotic department. However, the growing adoption of digital technologies by the orthotic clinics is likely to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

