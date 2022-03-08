Knee Replacement Market Global Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Outlook Analysis Forecast By 2028

Market Overview:

The global knee replacement market is expected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The growing cases of arthritis among the general population can be a crucial factor augmenting the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Knee Replacement Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty, and Revision Arthroplasty) By Implant Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 9.45 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus crisis has caused immense damage to the world’s economy. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

