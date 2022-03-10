Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market | Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis

Global Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market report.

The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market size stood at USD 15.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Chronic pain causes a major health and economic burden owing to the loss of productivity and treatment cost. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are primarily used for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, osteoarthritis, migraine, and others is increasing the uptake of these drugs. With the increasing number of prescriptions, these have become the most commonly used drugs across the globe.

Increasing prevalence of pain and inflammation causing diseases is one of the leading factors driving the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market growth. Uptake of these drugs is rising gradually for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Ibuprofen and diclofenac are the commonly prescribed drugs to provide relief form pain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, over 50 million adults in the U.S. had chronic pain and 19.6 million had high-impact chronic pain.

Key players covered in the global Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market research report:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zyla Life Sciences

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Others

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

