Bovine Lactoferrin Market | Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis

Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Bovine Lactoferrin Market report.

The global bovine lactoferrin market size was USD 601.1 million in 2020.The market is projected to grow from USD 635.3 million in 2021 to USD 1,461.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

Lactoferrin is an iron-binding protein found in human and bovine milk. It is an ingredient that helps in the treatment of stomach and intestinal ulcers, diarrhea, and hepatitis C. It is also used as an antioxidant against several bacterial and viral infections. The concentration of lactoferrin is higher in human milk such as colostrum, the first milk produced after a baby is born, as compared to the bovine milk. This ingredient has several applications in pharmaceutical, food, and other industries owing to its clinical benefits.

Currently, few technology-oriented companies are emphasizing on introducing a cost-effective way of bovine lactoferrin production.

For instance, in April 2020, Conagen, Inc., with the help of microbial fermentation technology developed a cost-effective process to manufacture lactoferrin.

Additionally, several researchers are focusing on establishing the efficacy of this ingredient for targeted drug delivery in cancer treatment. For instance, in April 2021, researchers from the University of Strathclyde proposed that lactoferrin bearing gold nano-cages are highly promising gene delivery systems for the treatment of prostate cancer and can be further investigated, alone or in combination with other cancer therapy.

Key players covered in the global Bovine Lactoferrin Market research report:

MILEI GmbH (Allgäu, Germany)

FrieslandCampina DOMO (Amersfoort, Netherlands)

Synlait Ltd. (Canterbury, New Zealand)

Glanbia Plc. (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Bega Bionutrients (Melbourne, Australia)

Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd. (Victoria, Australia)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (Auckland City, New Zealand)

FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED (Caringbah, Australia)

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (Adelaide, Australia)

Armor Protéines (Saint-Brice-en-Coglès, France)

Ingredia (Arras, France)

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

