Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market size to reach 3.96 Bn by 2028 | Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities

Global Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market report.

The global infectious disease point-of-care diagnostics market size was USD 1.12 billion in 2020.The market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.96 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.2% in the 2021-2028 period. The sudden rise in CAGR is attributable to this market’s demand and growth, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

Globally, the increasing prevalence of HIV/Influenza/RSV, etc., leads to an increase in the rate of diagnosis of patients. For instance, according to the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2019, approximately 38 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Furthermore, according to another report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2018, around 10 million people were affected by tuberculosis worldwide. Thus, the growing infection rate of the various diseases globally will lead to an increase in the uptake of infectious disease point of care products for its diagnosis and subsequently aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Diagnostic tests are important for diagnosing diseases and for improving global health. Traditional diagnoses of infectious disease resulted in inaccurate results and were time-consuming. This flaw led to the emergence of rapid, accurate, and portable point-of-care testing products in the market.POC testing enables faster diagnosis of infectious disease near the patient site providing quick results. Several researchers are now focused on the development of multiplex point-of-care diagnostic technologies.

Key players covered in the global Infectious Disease Point-of-care Diagnostics Market research report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, United States)

BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S)

bioMérieux SA (Marcy l’Etoile, France)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S)

Mesa Biotech (California, U.S)

Cepheid (California, U.S)

Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S)

Other Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

