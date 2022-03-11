US Hearing Aids Market size to reach 4.48 Bn by 2028 | Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities

Global U.S. Hearing Aids Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this U.S. Hearing Aids Market report.

The U.S. hearing aids market size was USD 2.53 billion in 2020.The market is projected to grow from USD 2.65 billion in 2021 to USD 4.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8% in the 2021-2028 period. The sudden fall in CAGR is attributable to a decrease in demand and growth, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over.

Drivers & Restraints

Hearing aid devices are designed to wear behind or in the ear to enhance the hearing capacity of patients suffering from hearing loss. This market is witnessing significant growth rate due to a surge in the number of patients suffering from hearing loss.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communicable Disorders (NIDCD), approximately 15% of the total adult population in America, equating to an estimated 37.5 million people, have trouble hearing. Also, around 13% of people above 12 years of age in the U.S. suffer from some degree of hearing loss in both ears.

The growing focus on the restoration of hearing capacity, technological advancements in the hearing loss industry, and favorable regulatory policies are the key factors augmenting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing insurance coverage, coupled with new product launches by key players, would support market growth during the forecast period.

One of the key drivers for the market in the forecast period is the growing demand for cost-effective devices to manage hearing loss. The growing cases of hearing loss in the U.S. is projected to lead to a rise in the demand for hearing aids.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hearing loss is a common disorder among the population, especially in industrialized countries. In the U.S., nearly 14-15% of the total population, or 48 million citizens, suffer from some degree of hearing loss.

These devices are commonly used for the management of hearing loss in adult and pediatric patients. Therefore, the increasing number of patients suffering from hearing loss is anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global U.S. Hearing Aids Market research report:

Sonova (Stäfa, Switzerland)

Demant A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

GN Store Nord A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

Cochlear Ltd (Sydney, Australia)

WS Audiology (Lynge, Denmark)

RION Co., Ltd.(Tokyo, Japan)

Starkey (Minnesota, U.S.)

MED-EL (Medical Electronics) (Innsbruck, Austria)

Other Prominent Players

