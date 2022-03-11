How Big Is The Foot Orthotic Insoles Market? Industry Worth, trends, Key Vendors

Market Overview

The global foot orthotic insoles market size is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027. This is attributable to the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of diabetes that is driving the demand for advanced orthotic foot insoles globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Prefabricated and Customized), By Application (Medical, Sports & Athletics, and Personal), By Material (Thermoplastics, Ethyl-vinyl Acetate (EVA), Foam, Composite Carbon Fiber, and Others), By Age Group (Pediatrics and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Stores, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 3.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Globally to Accelerate Growth

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers is between 9.1 to 26.1 million every year globally. Furthermore, around 20% to 25% of the population with diabetes mellitus are likely to develop diabetic foot ulcers in a lifetime. Therefore, the growing incidence of diabetes is expected to propel the demand for advanced foot orthotic insoles.

According to the report by Diabetes Care, about 25% of the U.S. population above the age group of 65 suffer from diabetes. Additionally, according to the Census Bureau, by 2034 around 77.0 million people will be aged 65 years and older in the U.S. The rising number of geriatrics is expected to contribute to the global foot orthotic insoles market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Medical Segment to Hold Dominant Market Share

The medical segment, based on application, is expected to gain momentum backed by the growing number of clinical evidence proving the efficacy of foot orthotic insoles in reducing pain among the patients globally.

