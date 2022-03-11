Global Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market Size and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2027

New Research Study Global Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market Size 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook has been added by Fortune Business Insights

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2022 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market report.

The report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market

The global intensive care unit equipment market size stood at USD 6.75 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.42 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period

The objectives of the report are:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market Industry in the global market.

– To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players.

– To determine, explain and forecast the market by type, end use, and region.

– To analyze the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks of global key regions.

– To find out significant trends and factors driving or restraining the market growth.

– To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

– To critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

– To understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new product launches, and possessions in the market.

– To strategically outline the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Drivers & Restraints

Chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological diseases, and respiratory diseases, are globally prevalent. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 133 Americans have at least one chronic disease. They require ongoing monitoring or treatment, leading to long-term hospitalization and intensive care. Hence, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases has simultaneously led to an increasing number of patient admissions in the critical care unit, which is projected to drive the market growth.

Key players covered in the global Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market research report:

General Electric Company (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Getinge AB (Sweden, Europe)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC. (Indiana, U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (California, U.S.)

Invacare Corporation (Ohio, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

At last, the study gives out details about the major challenges that are going to impact market growth. They also report provides comprehensive details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to grow their business and raise revenues in the precise verticals. The report will aid the company’s existing or intend to join in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market.

Rescheduling of Effective Surgeries to Restrict Market

The postponement of selective and non-urgent surgeries by the government to administer COVID-19 patients has subsequently affected the growth of the market. According to COVIDSurg, around 28.4 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the peak of 12 weeks of disruption due to COVID‐19. Many companies operating in the market reported a major drop in revenue during the pandemic. For instance, Abbott’s neuromodulation segment reported a 30.1% decline in the global revenues during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, the neuromodulation segment of Boston Scientific Corporation witnessed a 24.6% decline in sales globally during the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019

Geographical Analysis:

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Conclusion

