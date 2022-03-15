At 8.4% CAGR, Polymerase Chain Reaction Market size to reach 13.75 Bn by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.
This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Polymerase Chain Reaction Market report.
The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market size was USD 7.10 billion in 2020.The market is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2021 to USD 13.75 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% in the 2021-2028 period.
Drivers & Restraints
Polymerase chain reaction is an enzyme-driven process for amplifying a short region of DNA in vitro. Despite this power of amplification, limitations in its supporting hardware to hinder the technology from reaching its full potential. Technological advancements and growing demand for innovative devices have led to the introduction of miniaturization of the devices in the market.
Polymerase chain reaction is one of the most important, powerful, and widely used techniques in modern biology. It is a molecular technique for in-vitro amplification and generating millions of copies of a specific region in a DNA strand. The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic diseases and the rise in the adoption of devices for the diagnosis of such diseases is the key factor responsible for elevating the polymerase chain reaction market growth during the forecast period.
Key players covered in the global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market research report:
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (California, U.S.)
- QIAGEN (Hilden, Germany)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.)
- Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)
- Eppendorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)
- Sysmex Inostics (Hyogo, Japan)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)
- BD (New Jersey, U.S.)
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Major Table of Contents for Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Research Report:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Market Growth Insights
- Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion
