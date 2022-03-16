Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis with Global Forecast To 2029

Global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Personal Emergency Response Systems Market report.

In January 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V., launched a product named Philips care, a new application platform that tracks and manages various records regarding senior citizen routine check-ups and follow ups.

Drivers & Restraints

Increase in chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, increase in self- care and monitoring, rising incidence of Alzheimer’s and strokes in the geriatric population are influencing the growth of the market. According to WHO, 12.5% of people aged 65 years and 45% of people aged 85 years and older suffer from Alzheimer’s ad strokes.Furthermore, rise in penetration of technology, increased use of the smartphones by old age people which help them in making emergency calls, medication reminders, two-way voice communication, and other such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancement coupled with increased research for better services in home healthcare has triggered innovations in the healthcare sector.

Key players covered in the global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market research report:

Cape Cod Healthcare Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MedicAlert Foundation

Bay Alarm Medical

Honeywell International Inc

AlertONE Service Inc.

Medical Guardian, LLP

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

