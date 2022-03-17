Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market By Top Key Players, demand, Growth, Regional Projection, Covid-19 Impact Forecast To 2028

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market report.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market size was valued at USD 9,787.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 15,789.1 Million by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

