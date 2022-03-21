Antiviral Drugs Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 44.2 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2%

Antiviral Drugs Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Antiviral Drugs Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global antiviral drugs market size stood at USD 36.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 44.2 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Drivers & Restraints

HIV is emerging as the most common form of viral infection across the globe. Enhanced surveillance for HIV by using demographic and biological data has improved the diagnosis rate of the disease. According to WHO, around 37.9 million people were living with HIV in the globe in 2018, while 770,000 people died of this disease. Hence, the increasing burden of this infection is boosting the demand for targeted and specific treatment regimen and in-turn propelling the antiviral agents market growth.

Key players covered in the global Antiviral Drugs Market research report:

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Abbvie, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Some of the major questions addressed in the report are:

What factors contribute to the market’s growth?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

How much would the market value of the Antiviral Drugs Market be in 2020?

What will the market size be in 2027?

What will the market size be in 2027? In which region will the Antiviral Drugs Market have the largest market share?

Major Table of Contents for Antiviral Drugs Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Antiviral Drugs Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

