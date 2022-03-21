Drug Eluting Stent Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 9.58 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%

Drug Eluting Stent Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Drug Eluting Stent Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global Drug Eluting Stent (DES) market size was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Drivers & Restraints

The burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is rising globally, owing to numerous factors such as smoking, diabetes, obesity, and lifestyle changes. According to National Centre for Health Statistics, 1 in 4 deaths in the U.S. is a result of coronary artery diseases (CAD). In 2017, an estimated 18.2 million adults age 20 years and above in the U.S., were suffering from CAD. According to the European Heart Network, in 2015 more than 11.3 million new cases of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases were diagnosed in Europe

Key players covered in the global Drug Eluting Stent Market research report:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Medtronic

Biotronik

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Sahajanand Medical Technologies

Others

Some of the major questions addressed in the report are:

What factors contribute to the market’s growth?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

How much would the market value of the Drug Eluting Stent Market be in 2020?

What will the market size be in 2027?

What will the market size be in 2027? In which region will the Drug Eluting Stent Market have the largest market share?

