Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market | Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends

In 2018, PHC Biomed introduced new twinguard ultra low temperature freezer (MDF-DU702VX), medical laboratory freezer (MDF-U5412), blood bank refrigerator (MBR-705GR) and heat sterilization co2 incubator (MCO-170AICUVD) at 8th Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL.
Drivers & Restraints
According to the data published by Pharmaceutical Commerce’s annual Biopharma (PCaB) Cold Chain Sourcebook, in 2017, the demand for temperature-controlled products is increasing twice as compared to non-temperature-controlled products. These along with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing demand for storing blood samples, biological products, DNA and certain chemicals are anticipated to drive the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market growth.
Key players covered in the global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market research report:
- Arctiko
- Helmer Scientific
- Philipp Kirsch GmbH
- TERUMO CORPORATION
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- PHC Holdings Corporation
- Haier Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- Aegis Scientific, Inc.
- B Medical Systems and others
Some of the major questions addressed in the report are:
- What factors contribute to the market’s growth?
- What is the expected growth rate of the market during the forecast period?
- How much would the market value of the Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market be in 2020?
What will the market size be in 2027?
- In which region will the Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market have the largest market share?
