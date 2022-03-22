Spinal Fusion Devices Market | Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends

Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Spinal Fusion Devices Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global spinal fusion devices market size stood at USD 6.37 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Drivers & Restraints

Adoption of surgical robots in the spine industry is gradually increasing, with many hospitals offering robotic surgery for the treatment of various spinal diseases. Many manufacturers are focusing on developing surgical robots that can be used in spinal fusion surgeries along with the company’s implants and navigation tools.The market for spinal arthrodesis devices is highly competitive, with key players constantly introducing new and advanced products in the market to maintain their position.

The number of spine fusion surgeries has gradually increased in recent years. Spinal fusion, also called as spinal arthrodesis, is a type of surgical procedure used to fuse two or more vertebral bodies in the vertebral column. Spinal fusion procedure is performed for the treatment of degenerative disc disease, abnormal spinal curvatures, spondylolisthesis, and others.

Key players covered in the global Spinal Fusion Devices Market research report:

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

NuVasive, Inc

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG)

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Major Table of Contents for Spinal Fusion Devices Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

