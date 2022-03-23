Dentures Market | Global Analysis, Share, Opportunity, Competition and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Dentures Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Dentures Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global dentures market size was USD 2.09 billion in 2020.The market is projected to grow from USD 2.19 billion in 2021 to USD 3.38 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the 2021-2028 period.

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Drivers & Restraints

The rising adoption of digitization solutions is fueling the demand for these products globally. Digital dentures are designed and manufactured using 3D printing technologies, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). These advanced technologies offer immense benefits such as convenience, precision, consistency, and durability. Additionally, these products are considered proven to accurately restore dental functions such as mastication.

Key players covered in the global Dentures Market research report:

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, U.S.)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Schaan, Liechtenstein)

SHOFU INC. (Kyoto, Japan)

Mitsui chemicals Inc (Kulzer GmbH) (Hanau, Germany)

Modern Dental Group Limited (Hong Kong, China)

GC dental (Tokyo, Japan)

Global Dental Science (Arizona, U.S.)

JH Dental Care (Punjab, India)

VITA Zahnfabrik (Baden-Württemberg, Germany)

