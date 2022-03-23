Latin America Eyewear Market | Global Analysis, Share, Opportunity, Competition and Forecast 2022 to 2029

Latin America Eyewear Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Latin America Eyewear Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The Latin America eyewear market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Drivers & Restraints

Eyewear is an accessory that is designed for vision correction in order to protect eyes from debris, injurious radiations, and light. It includes spectacles, contact lenses , and sunglasses. They are widely used for vision correction or protection of eyes from UV lights and harmful particles. The increasing prevalence of ocular disorders, combined with recent technological advancements in this sector, has influenced several market players in the industry to develop cost-effective and efficient products for customers.

In recent years, there has been significant growth in ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, myopia, cataract, and others in Latin American countries. One of the major factors responsible for this is the rising usage of digital screens such as televisions, computers, and mobile, which has led to an increase in the number of vision impairment cases among the general population.

It is observed that the usage of visual aids, namely, glasses and contact lens among people, would grow significantly according to their age. This is mostly due to the higher incidence of ocular disorders such as myopia, hyper myopia, and age-related macular degeneration among geriatric patients.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, more than 25 million people in Latin American and Caribbean countries were affected by age-related macular degeneration.

The above factors, along with the changing lifestyle, increasing per capita spending, and changing consumer buying patterns in Latin America, would augment growth. At the same time, the introduction of technologically advanced spectacles and contact lenses by key players is expected to upsurge the demand for the products.

Key players covered in the global Latin America Eyewear Market research report:

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

EssilorLuxottica (Charenton-le-Pont, France)

CooperVision (Lake Forest, California, US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, New Jersey, US)

Bausch Health Incorporated (Bridgewater Township, US)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Oberkochen, Germany)

LentisPlus.Com(Bogotá, Colombia)

Safilo Group S.p.A (Padua, Italy)

Ben & Frank (Ciudad de, Mexico)

Leco.mx (Mexico City, Mexico)

Infinit.la (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Weblens.com (Mexico City, Mexico)

Willbloom.cl (Santiago, Chile)

Other Prominent Player

Some of the major questions addressed in the report are:

What factors contribute to the market’s growth?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

How much would the market value of the Latin America Eyewear Market be in 2020?

What will the market size be in 2027?

In which region will the Latin America Eyewear Market have the largest market share?

