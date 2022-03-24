X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 2,805.2 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0%

X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.
The global X-Ray flat panel detectors market size was valued at USD 1,759.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,805.2 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period
Drivers & Restraints
Increasing cases of orthopedic diseases among aging population is likely to increase the demand for the efficient and high-quality diagnosis. Better contrast detectability, effective dynamic range, enhanced medical evaluation, superior and more accurate images, minimal radiation exposure to the patients, and flexible image management are some of the factors expected to drive the adoption of digital x-ray flat panel detectors over computed radiography detectors, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global x-ray flat panel detectors market.
The global X-ray flat panel detectors market is segment includes general radiography, dentistry, oncology, orthopedic and others. Technological advancements in breast imaging, rising incidence of breast cancer, and increasing awareness for the early screening of breast cancer are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the oncology application during the forecast period. Various end users covered under the report are hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.
Key players covered in the global X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market research report:
- Varex Imaging Corporation
- Agfa- Gravaert Group
- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
- Trixell
- Canon U.S.A., Inc.
- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
- Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.
- Detection Technology Plc.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.
- Other players
Major Table of Contents for X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Research Report:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Market Growth Insights
- Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Competitive Landscape
- Global X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion
