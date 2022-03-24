Spinal Devices Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 15.74 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9%

Spinal Devices Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Spinal Devices Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global spinal devices market size was valued at USD 11.59 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.74 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

The rising prevalence of spinal diseases worldwide has also resulted in a drastic increase in the number of spinal surgeries. This, in turn, is driving the demand for spinal devices. Spine surgeries are mainly performed for the treatment of degenerative disc disease and correction of birth deformities. Moreover, the growing cases of spinal fractures are expected to augment the market in the forecast period.The gradual shift and rising demand for minimally invasive spinal surgeries, rapid adoption of biologics in spinal fusion, and a significant rise in the number of cervical and lumbar disc replacement surgeries are anticipated to further fuel the market during the forecast period.

Spinal devices are extensively used in spinal surgeries for the treatment of deformities, fractures and disc degeneration. These consist of cervical and thoracolumbar devices, interbody devices, artificial disc, dynamic stabilization devices, annulus repair devices, vertebral compression fracture devices, and others.

Key players covered in the global Spinal Devices Market research report:

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

NuVasive, Inc

Globus Medical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG)

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

