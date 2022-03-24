Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 1,676.8 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6%

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global deep brain stimulation devices market size was valued at USD 696.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,676.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

One of the most crucial drivers for deep brain stimulators market growth is the increasing demand among the population for minimally invasive surgeries. DBS is a minimally invasive targeted surgery predominantly used to treat movement disorders in dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, and essential tremor. Minimally invasive procedures offer several benefits compared to traditional surgical techniques, such as faster recovery time span, smaller incisions, reduced scarring and pain.

Deep brain stimulation is a surgical procedure to implant a device that send electrical signals to brain areas responsible for body movements. A DBS system has three parts that are implanted inside the human body, which includes a neurostimulator, an extension and a lead that connects the pacemaker device to the brain to coordinate electrical pulses.

Key players covered in the global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market research report:

Abbott (ST. JUDE MEDICAL)

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

Others

