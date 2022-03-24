Biomarkers Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 97.51 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1%

Biomarkers Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Biomarkers Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global biomarkers market size stood at USD 39.10 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 97.51 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Biomarkers are prominently used in companion diagnostics, personalized medicine, disease risk assessment, and drug discovery and development. The rising adoption of biomarkers in disease diagnostics is one of the major factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026.Biomarkers play a prominent role in personalized medicine, including various applications such as diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted therapies for numerous disease conditions. Personalized medicine has gained acknowledgment due to certain limitations in traditional disease diagnosis and treatment procedures. Patients suffering from cancer and immunological disorders are inclining towards tailored treatment options based on clinical and genetic features. The rising demand for personalized medicine is one of the major factors driving the demand for biomarkers hence fueling the growth of the market.

A biomarker or biological marker is a measurable indicator of the biological state or condition of an organ or a tissue, or a cell. Biomarkers are widely used in medicine, safety assessment, and drug discovery and development.

Key players covered in the global Biomarkers Market research report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Axon Medchem

Sino Biological Inc.,

R&D System

BioVision Inc.

Myriad RBM

Other players

Some of the major questions addressed in the report are:

What factors contribute to the market’s growth?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

How much would the market value of the Biomarkers Market be in 2020?

What will the market size be in 2027?

Major Table of Contents for Biomarkers Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Biomarkers Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

