Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 4.23 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%

The global ostomy/stoma care and accessories market Size was valued at USD 2.81 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Drivers & Restraints
Ostomy is gradually becoming a widely accepted procedure for diseases such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, and others. According to the Western Australian Ostomy Association Incorporated, there are around 3 million ostomates in the world.Besides, rising prevalence of colon cancer and the increasing adult population is further contributing to this number. According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, many colorectal cancer patients may have temporary ostomy after surgery, and less than 10% will have a permanent ostomy.
Increasing number of stoma surgeries and rising number of ostomates are two of the primary factors that are boosting the stoma care market growth. According to the United Ostomy Associations of America, nearly 100,000 ostomy surgeries are performed in the U.S. every year. This is anticipated to increase the demand for ostomy/stoma care and accessories.
Key players covered in the global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market research report:
- Coloplast Corp
- ConvaTec Inc.
- Hollister Incorporated
- PAUL HARTMANN AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- ALCARE Co., Ltd.
- Salts Healthcare
- Welland Medical Limited
Major Table of Contents for Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Research Report:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Market Growth Insights
- Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion
