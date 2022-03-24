Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size [2021-2028] worth USD 7.80 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4%

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Polymerase Chain Reaction Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market size was USD 7.10 billion in 2020.The market is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2021 to USD 13.75 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

Polymerase chain reaction is an enzyme-driven process for amplifying a short region of DNA in vitro. Despite this power of amplification, limitations in its supporting hardware to hinder the technology from reaching its full potential. Technological advancements and growing demand for innovative devices have led to the introduction of miniaturization of the devices in the market.

Polymerase chain reaction is one of the most important, powerful, and widely used techniques in modern biology. It is a molecular technique for in-vitro amplification and generating millions of copies of a specific region in a DNA strand. The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic diseases and the rise in the adoption of devices for the diagnosis of such diseases is the key factor responsible for elevating the polymerase chain reaction market growth during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market research report:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (California, U.S.)

QIAGEN (Hilden, Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Eppendorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Sysmex Inostics (Hyogo, Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

BD (New Jersey, U.S.)

Major Table of Contents for Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

