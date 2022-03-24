Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 43.06 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0%

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Cosmetic Dentistry Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at USD 23.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

The global cosmetic dentistry market is booming these days with rising disposable income of the middle-class population, growing consumer knowledge about cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, increasing penetration of digital instruments, and rising focus on dental aesthetics are likely to drive the industry. Due to advances in dental technology, materials, and techniques, dentists can now help people to change their appearance and improve their function.

Growing use of the advanced materials to design dental restorations has resulted in development of more natural looking teeth. The industry has witnessed the transformation of conventional materials to new technologically advanced materials such as dental cements, bonding agents and others. Moreover, the use advanced technologies in dentistry such as 3D printer, CAD/CAM technology, and robotics is also boosting the growth of the market.

Key players covered in the global Cosmetic Dentistry Market research report:

DENTSPLY Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

VATECH

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

3DSystems, Inc.

3M

BIOLASE, Inc.

Temrex Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental

Others

Major Table of Contents for Cosmetic Dentistry Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

