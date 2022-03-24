Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market Size [2020-2027] worth USD 24.35 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8%

Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market size stood at USD 15.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/102823

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Drivers & Restraints

Chronic pain causes a major health and economic burden owing to the loss of productivity and treatment cost. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are primarily used for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, osteoarthritis, migraine, and others is increasing the uptake of these drugs. With the increasing number of prescriptions, these have become the most commonly used drugs across the globe.

Increasing prevalence of pain and inflammation causing diseases is one of the leading factors driving the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market growth. Uptake of these drugs is rising gradually for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Ibuprofen and diclofenac are the commonly prescribed drugs to provide relief form pain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, over 50 million adults in the U.S. had chronic pain and 19.6 million had high-impact chronic pain.

Key players covered in the global Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market research report:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zyla Life Sciences

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Others

For More Detailed Information, Speak to Our Analyst at :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/102823

Some of the major questions addressed in the report are:

What factors contribute to the market’s growth?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

How much would the market value of the Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market be in 2020?

What will the market size be in 2027?

What will the market size be in 2027? In which region will the Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market have the largest market share?

Major Table of Contents for Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

Quick Buy – Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs] Market :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102823

Related Reports:

Antiviral Drugs Market Key Players

Lactose Market Key Players

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245