Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size [2021-2028] worth USD 1,461.3 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6%

Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Bovine Lactoferrin Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global bovine lactoferrin market size was USD 601.1 million in 2020.The market is projected to grow from USD 635.3 million in 2021 to USD 1,461.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6% in the 2021-2028 period.

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Drivers & Restraints

Lactoferrin is an iron-binding protein found in human and bovine milk. It is an ingredient that helps in the treatment of stomach and intestinal ulcers, diarrhea, and hepatitis C. It is also used as an antioxidant against several bacterial and viral infections. The concentration of lactoferrin is higher in human milk such as colostrum, the first milk produced after a baby is born, as compared to the bovine milk. This ingredient has several applications in pharmaceutical, food, and other industries owing to its clinical benefits.

Currently, few technology-oriented companies are emphasizing on introducing a cost-effective way of bovine lactoferrin production.

For instance, in April 2020, Conagen, Inc., with the help of microbial fermentation technology developed a cost-effective process to manufacture lactoferrin.

Additionally, several researchers are focusing on establishing the efficacy of this ingredient for targeted drug delivery in cancer treatment. For instance, in April 2021, researchers from the University of Strathclyde proposed that lactoferrin bearing gold nano-cages are highly promising gene delivery systems for the treatment of prostate cancer and can be further investigated, alone or in combination with other cancer therapy.

Key players covered in the global Bovine Lactoferrin Market research report:

MILEI GmbH (Allgäu, Germany)

FrieslandCampina DOMO (Amersfoort, Netherlands)

Synlait Ltd. (Canterbury, New Zealand)

Glanbia Plc. (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Bega Bionutrients (Melbourne, Australia)

Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd. (Victoria, Australia)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (Auckland City, New Zealand)

FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED (Caringbah, Australia)

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (Adelaide, Australia)

Armor Protéines (Saint-Brice-en-Coglès, France)

Ingredia (Arras, France)

Some of the major questions addressed in the report are:

What factors contribute to the market’s growth?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

How much would the market value of the Bovine Lactoferrin Market be in 2020?

What will the market size be in 2027?

