Anti-Snoring Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Future Growth and Forecast 2029

In December 2020, Signifier, a British start-up biotechnology company are preparing to launch its novel anti-snoring device in the U.S market. The company is aiming to reach a target funding of US$ 100 Mn for the same.

Drivers & Restraints

Snoring is characterized as a vibration of the respiratory tract due to obstruction in the airway flow. Snoring is caused by various reasons such as obstruction of the airway, sleep apnea, sleep deprivation, obesity, and mouth breathing. A rising sedentary lifestyle has led to an increase in the prevalence of sleep deprivation, obesity, among others.The rising prevalence of sleep apnea among the elderly population worldwide is estimated to drive the market in the coming years. For instance, according to the Sleep Foundation, there are over 9% of adults in the U.S experienced obstructive sleep apnea in 2019. However, the Foundation states that many cases go undiagnosed. Increasing awareness regarding sleep disorders in developing counties is estimated to bolster the adoption of anti-snoring devices worldwide.

The anti-snoring device market can be categorized into product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into nasal devices, oral devices, position control devices, expiratory positive airway pressure therapy devices, chin straps, and others.

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

Apnea Sciences

ASF Medical GmbH

Sleeping Well LLC

Somnomed Ltd. others prominent players

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

