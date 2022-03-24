Migrane Drugs Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Future Growth and Forecast 2029

Migrane Drugs Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Migrane Drugs Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

In January 2020, the U.S FDA approved the use of ubrogepant manufactured by Allegran. The drug is indicated to treat acute migraine.

Drivers & Restraints

Migraine is categorized as a neurological medical condition wherein the individual suffers from throbbing and intense headache. Accompanying symptoms may include vomiting, numbness, nausea difficulty speaking, among others. The throbbing headache can be induced through various external factors such as stress, alcohol, hormonal changes, and food allergies. Migraines are usually self-manageable.The rising prevalence of neurological disorders like migraine among the younger population owed to a higher sedentary lifestyle is estimated to augment the market growth in the coming years.

The migraine drug market can be categorized into product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market can be bifurcated into preventative treatment and acute treatment. Preventative treatment can be further categorized into ergotamine, analgesics, and triptans.

Key players covered in the global Migrane Drugs Market research report:

Amgen

Abbott Laboratorie

Allergan

Eli Lilly

Pfizer, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline and other prominent players

