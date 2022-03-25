Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market | Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities forecast 2029

Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Size report provides the detailed study of consumption comparison by application, market share by manufacturers, key raw materials analysis, market size growth rate analysis by type, production by region. Also, the Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market includes size estimates, market concentration rate, segmentation by products, developments strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, consumption by country.

The global ophthalmic disease therapeutics market size stood at USD 29,504.8 million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 47,831.3 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%.

Drivers & Restraints

The current vendor landscape of the global market is highly fragmented with the emergence of small & mid-scale regional players. Eylea, by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Lucentis, by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG are prominent therapies approved for major ophthalmic diseases such as macular degeneration, macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. The products together accounted for a significant revenue of over US$ 5.0 Bn in 2018, which has strengthened their position in ophthalmic disease therapeutics industry.

Key players covered in the global Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market research report:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Major Table of Contents for Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

